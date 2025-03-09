Following a shaky start to the campaign, Manuel Locatelli is now one of the first names on the Juventus teamsheet.

IlBianconero takes a closer look at the midfielder whose role has largely evolved under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

The Italian has been plying his trade in Turin since making the transfer from Sassuolo in the summer of 2021. But while he had always been a regular starter in Max Allegri’s formation, he mostly acted as a mere shield that protects the backline, while offering limited contribution in the attacking phase.

However, this has drastically changed upon the arrival of Motta in the summer, albeit the transition was initially bumpy.

At the start of the season, Locatelli was unsavourily booed by a section of Juventus supporters at the Allianz Stadium for some less-than-inspiring displays. While this behaviour was certainly uncalled for, especially for a player who always leaves it all out on the pitch, the fans were perhaps trying to instigate a positive reaction out of the midfielder who hadn’t quite fulfilled their expectations.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

But as the source notes, Locatelli is no longer a mere midfield enforcer, as his role has now evolved to become the Regista that Allegri had envisioned, but perhaps didn’t know how to forge.

As proven by his classy display against Hellas Verona, the Italy international is making his presence felt in both phases of the game. He kept pushing forward to support the attacks, and even had a couple of cracks at goal himself. Moreover, he instigated the play that prompted Khephren Thuram’s opener.

Therefore, Locatelli’s immense progress suggests Motta and his team have the competency required to unlock the best version of Juventus players.

Nevertheless, improving one or two stars won’t be sufficient, so the fans will be expecting this evolution will transcend to reach the likes of Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners, as well as the young Kenan Yildiz.