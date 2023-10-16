The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a brilliant montage featuring two astonishing goals courtesy of Italian Bianconeri stars.

The compilation began with Gianluca Vialli’s stunning bicycle kick. It also features acrobatic efforts from Fabio Quagliarella and Simone Pepe.

The video also includes free kicks from Alessandro Del Piero, Andrea Pirlo and Sebastian Giovinco.

Del Piero’s iconic winner against Fiorentina in 1994 certainly made the cut along with a sensational lob from Marco Tardelli and an outstanding Claudio Marchisio goal against Inter.