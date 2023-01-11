From Zakaria to Rovella: What will the future hold for Juve’s loan-out players?

Reminiscently to every other season, Juventus fans are keeping a close eye on the players who are on the club’s accounts but are currently plying their trade elsewhere. After all, some of those loanees could return to Turin and carve themselves a major role at the club.

La Gazzetto dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese offers a panoramic update along with some predictions regarding the Old Lady’s most prominent loaned-out players.

We begin with Arthur Melo who was dealt with a terrible injury blow shortly following his deadline switch to Liverpool. The Brazilian is aiming for a late-January return, but the writing is already on the wall for his time at Anfield.

On the other hand, Denis Zakaria has managed to turn the tide in his favor following an underwhelming start to life at Chelsea. But his future in West London remains undecided.

As for Luca Pellegrini, his time with Eintracht Frankfurt has been decent thus far, but the fullback would be interested in a mid-season switch to Lazio.

For his part, Koni De Winter has been showing positive signs at Empoli. But we must wait and see if the young defender will be able to win a jersey at Juventus next season.

Nicolò Rovella has already showcased enough promise to warrant himself a spot in Turin by next season. Nonetheless, his Monza teammate Filippo Ranocchia shouldn’t be overlooked either, especially with Max Allegri being an admirer of his.

Finally, Andrea Cambiaso should be assessed by June following the end of his temporary Bologna spell.