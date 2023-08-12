Frosinone is on the verge of finalising a loan agreement for Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus, following weeks of expressed interest in the player.

Despite making his senior debut for Juventus last season, the midfielder is likely to face challenges securing regular playing time at the Allianz Stadium during the upcoming campaign.

Acknowledging Barrenechea’s potential need for consistent game time, Juventus has made him available for loan moves. Newly promoted Frosinone had been vying with Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria to secure his services.

Sampdoria is determined to regain their Serie A position after being relegated last season. Barrenechea was seen as a possible asset to support their efforts in returning to a higher division.

However, a report from Tuttojuve indicates that Sampdoria has missed out on securing the move, and the midfielder is now poised to join Frosinone. The transfer is expected to be completed in the coming days, ensuring his availability for Frosinone’s squad at the start of the new season.

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea needs game time and it is right to send him to Frosinone if they guarantee that he will play often.

The midfielder has shown a lot of promise and we expect him to do well enough to win a first-team spot at his temporary home.

If he does well, he could return and get more chances at the Allianz Stadium next season.