Following their promotion to Serie A, Frosinone have been the league’s Dark Horse since the start of the season.

The Canarini currently sit 8th in the table after the first eight rounds of the season. They won three of their league fixtures, drawing three and losing only twice.

Three Juventus youngsters are currently plying their trade at the Benito Stirpe Stadium.

While Kaio Jorge is still working on his fitness following a lengthy injury layoff, the Argentine duo of Matias Soulé and Enzo Barrenechea have rapidly cemented themselves as regular starters.

Frosinone coach Eusebio Di Francesco has been very impressed by the young winger in particular, comparing him to his old Sassuolo pupil Domenico Berardi.

“Soulé reminds me of Berardi. He has the same personality,” explained the manager in his post-match interview with DAZN (via ilBianconero) following the 2-1 win over Hellas Verona.

“He always wants the ball and looks for one-on-one situations. He has the required quality and does it all with a smile.

“He’s been hitting the posts on many occasions. But now he’s starting to score goals.”

Soulé produced a wonderful display against Verona, creating the first goal and then heading home the second.

Ironically, Juventus tried to sign Berardi in the summer while reportedly offering the Argentine youngster as a bargaining chip to lower the cost of the operation, but the Neroverdi weren’t interested.