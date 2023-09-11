Frosinone emerged as perhaps the club that reaped the most benefits from Juventus’ Next Gen side this summer, securing several loan deals from the youth team.

Juventus boasts some of the nation’s most promising talents within their Next Gen squad, and they chose to send Kaio Jorge, Enzo Barrenechea, and Matias Soule on loan to the recently promoted Frosinone.

These young players have been afforded opportunities with the Juventus first team, but due to the absence of European competitions, the club may struggle to provide them with the playing time they require. Therefore, they opted to send them out on loan.

Frosinone, on the other hand, offers a guarantee of valuable game time, and their manager, Eusebio di Francesco, has expressed his commitment to ensuring these players receive ample opportunities on the pitch.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The boys who have arrived from Juve? Barrenechea is the classic playmaker of the past. Soulè has great speed, Kaio is arriving. The young people are going let them play and they have to make mistakes to grow. I don’t look at my identity card.”

Juve FC Says

Our youngsters are top talents who will comfortably do well at a club like Frosinone and the reason we have allowed them to move there is because of regular game time.

It would be interesting to see what they can do in the Italian top flight by the end of this spell.