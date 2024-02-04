Frosinone coach Eusebio Di Francesco is delighted with Matias Soulé and his magical displays this season but still feels that the Juventus loanee can improve.

The Argentine was a protagonist once again for the Canarini on Saturday evening despite their losing effort against Milan.

The 20-year-old was one of three Juventus loaned-out youngsters in Frosinone’s starting lineup (alongside Kaio Jorge and Enzo Barrenechea).

The Serie B champions found themselves trailing early on, but the winger restored parity by scoring his 10th Serie A goal of the season from the spot. He then provided the assist for Luca Mazzitielli to put the home side in the lead.

Nevertheless, Milan managed to turn the result upside-down once more courtesy of Matteo Gabbia and Luka Jovic.

After the match, Frosinone manager Di Francesco discussed the meteoric rise of Soulé.

The former Roma and Sassuolo boss describes the Juventus youngster as an extraordinary talent, but advises him against overdoing the dribbling.

“I saw the usual Soulè. I always try to put him in a position that allows him to express himself in the best possible manner,” explained Di Francesco in his interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“He must understand that he should have fun with the ball but never overdo it with dribbling, even though it’s his best quality.

“But he is an extraordinary talent who just needs to learn to move the ball quicker.”

Soulé will rejoin Juventus in the summer but many sources expect the club to bank in on him if an offer in the region of 30 million euros were to arrive.