Frosinone is making significant strides in their pursuit of signing two promising Juventus youngsters, with Matias Soule and Kaio Jorge seemingly on the verge of joining the Serie A newcomers.

Juventus has consistently attracted some of the most talented young players from across the globe to bolster their Next Gen team, and these two individuals are among their prized prospects.

Matias Soule managed to make appearances for the Bianconeri’s senior team during the previous season, but in order to gain regular playing time, he now seeks a move away.

Kaio Jorge encountered a setback last season due to a serious injury that sidelined him for approximately 500 days. Despite this, the Brazilian showcased his abilities during a pre-season match for Juventus, impressively netting a hat-trick. This impressive performance further solidified the club’s decision to loan him out to ensure his consistent development through regular playtime.

According to reports from Calciomercato, both Kaio Jorge and Matias Soule are slated to spend the current season on loan at Frosinone. The negotiations between the two clubs have progressed significantly and are poised to reach completion over the upcoming weekend.

Juve FC Says

Soule and Jorge will not get game time if they stay with us and this move makes sense for both players.

Because of their quality, they will likely walk straight into the first team of Frosinone, which is a guarantee of game time, something they will not get at the Allianz Stadium.