Since the start of the season, Frosinone has cemented itself as the ultimate Dark Horse in Serie A.

The Canarini won the Serie B last season to earn promotion to the top flight. They’re currently in eighth place having collected 12 points from the first eight rounds.

For their part, Juventus have been closely monitoring the newcomers’ progress, as three of their youngsters currently play on loan at the Benito Stirpe Stadium.

While Kaio Jorge is still working on regaining his optimal physical shape following a long injury layoff, Matias Soulé and Enzo Barrenechea have already established themselves as regular starters in Eusebio Di Francesco’s 4-3-3 formation.

However, Frosinone technical director Guido Angelozzi believes Juventus could recall the Argentine duo in January and he suggests that his club won’t stand in the way.

“For us, they are fundamental players, let’s start from this point. But given the relationship between the two companies, we’ll have to sit down and discuss it,” said the Frosinone official via ilBianconero.

“We are a club that is friendly with Juventus, so if there is the possibility of making everyone happy, we could possibly talk about it.

On the other hand, Angelozzi hinted that his club could also make moves for another two Juventus players in the shape of Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Dean Huijsen.

“They are two interesting lads whom we like and have already followed in the past. I won’t deny that we had already tried in the summer. Let’s see what we can do in January.”