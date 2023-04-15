Frosinone director compares Juventus star to Cheillini and Bonucci

Frosinone director Guido Angelozz has praised Federico Gatti and compared him to two Juventus legends.

The defender joined the Black and Whites from the Serie B club last year and is working his way into the team.

It is never easy to move from Serie B and become a starter in the Italian top flight, which is one reason clubs who get promoted often get relegated back to the second division.

It has taken Gatti a lot of time to get used to the quality in the top flight, but he is gradually becoming one of the club’s key men in this second half of the campaign.

Angelozz isn’t surprised and says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is extraordinary to me. In Italy there are few strong players like him. But I am not saying it now that everyone is realizing him, I said it in unsuspected times. And I repeat: Federico Cherubini was a forward-looking director who focused on Gatti. I had called him a player with Chiellini’s physicality, prowess, aggression, personality and Bonucci’s feet. Someone laughed, but over time you will see what Federico Gatti will do”.

Juve FC Says

Gatti was one of the best players in the second division, which is why Juve signed him and he is now proving he is worth the hype.

The defender will continue to get playing chances if his form does not drop and we believe Juve is the best place for him to reach his full potential.