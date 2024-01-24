Frosinone director Guido Angelozzi has once again emphasised the significant attention that Matias Soule attracts from other clubs. Sent out on loan to the newly promoted Serie A side by Juventus at the beginning of the season, Soule has exceeded expectations and emerged as a standout player for Frosinone.

Juventus prioritised his development by ensuring he receives regular playing time. The decision to send him on loan to Frosinone has proven beneficial, as Soule has become a star performer for the club.

Soule’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, and he is now garnering interest from several clubs across Europe. As the best-performing Juventus loanee in Serie A, there is a possibility that Soule might secure a permanent move to a different club in the summer.

Angelozzi, in highlighting Soule’s key role in the Frosinone team, reveals that scouts from various clubs closely monitor his every game.

“He is definitely a Juventus player , he is followed by many clubs in England, France and Spain, who come to see him every week.”

Juve FC Says

Soule has been superb at Frosinone this term, so it is not a surprise that many clubs are looking to add him to their squad.

If we get a huge offer in the summer, we should sell him. Otherwise, he can stay and play for us.