With almost 10 days remaining before the market’s closure, Juventus are still trying to trim the squad.

Due to the lack of European commitments, Max Allegri prefers to have a relatively small squad at his disposal.

For his part, Kaio Jorge could struggle for playing time if he were to stay in Turin next season.

The 21-year-old has just returned to action following an 18-month hiatus. The Brazilian sustained a devastating injury in February 2022 which halted his career progress.

Nevertheless, the young striker is determined to make up for lost time and has already displayed flashes of brilliance in a recent friendly against Juventus Next Gen.

The Bianconeri could be open for a loan switch that allows the player to amass valuable playing time.

As we reported yesterday, Juventus have accepted a loan proposal from Frosinone for Kaio Jorge.

The newly promoted Serie A are still looking to bolster their ranks in an attempt to avoid a swift return to the second tier.

For his part, Frosinone sporting director Guido Angelozzi confirmed the club’s interest in the Brazilian’s services.