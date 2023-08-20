With almost 10 days remaining before the market’s closure, Juventus are still trying to trim the squad.
Due to the lack of European commitments, Max Allegri prefers to have a relatively small squad at his disposal.
For his part, Kaio Jorge could struggle for playing time if he were to stay in Turin next season.
The 21-year-old has just returned to action following an 18-month hiatus. The Brazilian sustained a devastating injury in February 2022 which halted his career progress.
Nevertheless, the young striker is determined to make up for lost time and has already displayed flashes of brilliance in a recent friendly against Juventus Next Gen.
The Bianconeri could be open for a loan switch that allows the player to amass valuable playing time.
As we reported yesterday, Juventus have accepted a loan proposal from Frosinone for Kaio Jorge.
The newly promoted Serie A are still looking to bolster their ranks in an attempt to avoid a swift return to the second tier.
For his part, Frosinone sporting director Guido Angelozzi confirmed the club’s interest in the Brazilian’s services.
“Kaio Jorge is a player we’re interested in. We like him,” admitted the Frosinone official as reported by Tuttosport.
“Let’s see if we can bring him to Frosinone. It’s not easy because he’s an important player, but we’re confident because we’re a young team, with a great coach and a promising project.”
The Canarini lost their opening Serie A fixture against defending champions Napoli in a 1-3 result.
No Comments