Frosinone sporting director Guido Angelozzi believes Matias Soulé, Enzo Barrenchea and Kaio Jorge deserve a chance at Juventus.

With no European football this term, the Bianconeri decided to trim their squad last season, sending the trio to the newly relegated club in order to gain valuable playing time and some Serie A experience.

This proved to be a sharp move on Frosinone’s part. For instance, Soulé has emerged as one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign. The Argentine’s exploits have been essential for the club’s bid to avoid an immediate relegation.

For his part, Enzo Barrenchea has established himself as a regular starter in Eusebio Di Francesco’s formation, often playing as a holding midfielder.

Finally, Kaio has featured less than his teammates, but this shouldn’t come as a surprise as the Brazilian made his return from a grueling injury that kept him out of action for almost 18 months.

Nevertheless, Angelozzi believes all three deserve a crack at Juventus, albeit it depends on the club’s plans.

“They are good enough for Juventus. they can fit in,” insisted the Frosinone sporting director in his interview with Tuttosport.

“Then the Juventus sporting director will decide whether they can fit in or not. They are good at making the most out of their players

“Then we have Ibrahimovic and Cuni from Bayern Munich and Renier from Real Madrid.

“The big clubs give us these players because there is this policy here that helps young people.”