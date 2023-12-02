Frosinone currently has at least three Juventus youngsters on loan in their squad, with Matias Soule and Enzo Barrenechea playing crucial roles, and Kaio Jorge still adapting to the team.

Amidst their positive experiences, reports are linking another Juventus player, Dean Huijsen, with a potential move to Frosinone. The speculation suggests that Juventus may consider sending Huijsen on loan to Frosinone to provide him with the desired playing time.

Despite being promoted to the Bianconeri senior team, Huijsen is reportedly facing challenges in securing playing opportunities due to stiff competition for positions. A loan move to Frosinone for the second half of the season could offer him more consistent game time and aid in his development.

While these rumours are circulating, it remains to be seen whether the potential move will materialise, but it suggests that Juventus is considering options to ensure their young talents gain valuable experience on the field.

But Frosinone director Guido Angelozzi has responded and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Huijsen and Gila? They are both good footballers. But we don’t think to the transfer market. The focus is on Milan.”

Juve FC Says

Huijsen has been one of the finest youngsters we have promoted to our first team in the last few campaigns.

The defender has shown so much promise at the U19 and Next Gen levels and needs to start playing regularly so that he can reach his full potential.