Last summer, Frosinone secured the loan signings of three young talents from Juventus: Kaio Jorge, Enzo Barrenechea, and Matias Soule, who joined the club for the remainder of the season.

Juventus was pleased to send these youngsters to the newly-promoted side, confident in Frosinone’s commitment to providing them with valuable playing time. Frosinone has upheld their promise, with each player becoming a key contributor at the club and thriving in their respective roles.

As the summer approaches, Juventus faces the decision of recalling all three players or allowing some to continue their development at Frosinone, potentially renewing loan agreements.

Meanwhile, Frosinone has already set their sights on the next group of Juventus youngsters they wish to incorporate into their squad. Tuttomercatoweb reports their interest in Facundo Gonzalez and Joseph Nonge, both of whom are making strides toward the Juventus first team.

Nonge is currently with the Next Gen team and has earned some minutes with the Bianconeri’s senior squad, while Gonzalez is on loan at Serie B club Sampdoria.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest young talents in Italian football, and Frosinone has proven to be a good home for them to join.

These players will benefit from regular game time, so if only Frosinone can guarantee that, we will continue to send them there.