Frosinone coach Eusebio Di Francesco insists there was no way his team could come close to Juventus after their match last night.

The Serie A newcomers have been praised for their performance in the league this season and have secured some significant results.

They made things difficult for Juve when the two clubs met in the league late last year.

However, the game last night was one-sided, and Juve ran out 4-0 winners, a result that highlights the difference in quality between the opponents.

Some people had expected more from Frosinone in that game, but they faced a Juventus side determined to win the cup and left no stone unturned in their quest for success in the competition.

The match was a tough day for Frosinone, and Di Francesco said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If we analyze the values, there shouldn’t have been a match. Instead, I want to congratulate to the boys for their progress in the Italian Cup. Excellent first half, then the values ​​came out and we conceded too much to Juve. The boys only deserve compliments, now we have to clean ourselves up and then think about Atalanta.”

Juve FC Says

Frosinone did their best in that game, but the difference in class and quality between us was huge, and there was no way they could have gotten a better result.