On the second round of the season, Frosinone earned their maiden Serie A victory following their promotion to the top flight.

I Canarini won the Serie B title last season to earn their ticket back to the first tier. But although they don’t possess a star-studded squad, they have been able to derange some of the big boys.

The club proved to be a hard nut to crack in the opening round despite eventually suffering a 1-3 defeat to Napoli.

But last Saturday, they stunned the nation with a 2-1 victory over Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta.

The encounter also witnessed the full debut of Enzo Barrenechea at Frosinone. The 22-year-old is a midfielder who joined the newly promoted side on loan.

The Argentine had a short cameo against Napoli, but Frosinone manager Eusebio Di Francesco trusted him with a starting berth versus Atalanta.

The young man didn’t disappoint, receiving major props from the former Roma and Sassuolo coach.

“Barrenechea is the pivot we’ve been missing,” said Di Francesco in his post-match interview with DAZN via ilBianconero.

“In training, he told me we’re going too fast for him and that he didn’t want to play. But I needed the geometry he brings. I played him play because he guaranteed me he would last for 60 or 70 minutes.

“He went even further. We have many promising young players and we can achieve great results.”