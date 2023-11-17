Frosinone manager Eusebio Di Francesco has offered guidance to Matias Soule on enhancing his skills even further. The young Bianconeri player is currently on loan at the newly promoted side and has garnered praise for being one of the standout performers in the league.

Despite rumours suggesting a potential early return to Juventus in January, it appears that the Bianconeri are inclined to allow Soule to continue his season-long loan with Frosinone, prioritising his ongoing development.

Drawing comparisons between Soule and Domenico Berardi, a player of interest to Juventus in recent seasons, Di Francesco has now disclosed specific areas of the Argentinian’s game that could benefit from improvement.

The Frosinone gaffer said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In certain aspects, he resembles Berardi, but he must learn to shoot on goal more often. He doesn’t lack qualities and has excellent dribbling, but in the game, he needs to be more lucid when making his choices. My thought is that his talent should not be limited; with time and experience, he will improve in many aspects.”

Juve FC Says

Soule has been terrific this season, and he is in the right place for his development as a player.

The Argentinian will return to the club as one of our best players next term, saving us a lot of money.