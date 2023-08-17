Frosinone has made signing Kaio Jorge on loan from Juventus their next important goal after the Brazilian returned to fitness.

He was out of action for around 500 days after suffering an injury early last year and Juve has been patient for him to make a full recovery.

He is now fit and the Bianconeri have to decide if he would stay or leave after watching him bag a hat trick in their intra-club pre-season match.

Juve is happy to allow him to leave them on loan so he can get game time, but the club is taking its time to make that decision and ensure he gets the right temporary home.

Frosinone is pushing to sign him and their sporting director admits it is up to the Bianconeri.

Guido Angelozzi said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We are focusing on the Brazilian player, let’s see if there are conditions to sign him. Obviously, it doesn’t depend only on us, Juventus own the card. We have to buy 3 or four players.”

Juve FC Says

Jorge is one player who could do well for us if he stays, but there is no guarantee that he will get the game time to prove his worth to the club.

The best option might be to let him experience a full season outside the club before he returns.