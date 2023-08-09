Frosinone is actively pursuing a loan deal to secure Matias Soule’s addition to their team this summer, and they have taken substantial steps to advance negotiations with Juventus.

Despite Soule’s standing as one of the standout talents within the Bianconeri squad, his prospects for significant playing time in the upcoming season appear limited. Thus, a temporary departure from the club seems to be a more beneficial course of action.

Numerous teams have expressed interest in acquiring his services and have communicated their intentions to Juventus. However, Frosinone stands out as a particularly earnest contender for his signature.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Frosinone is actively pursuing the completion of this transfer within the upcoming days. Guido Angelozzi, the club’s sporting director, has been dispatched to Turin with the aim of finalising the negotiations and securing the loan deal for Matias Soule.

Juve FC Says

Soule needs game time and any club that can promise him that should be considered if they approach us for a loan move.

The ideal scenario would be for him to play every week and Frosinone must promise us that would be the case. Otherwise, we will send him to another suitor who has better plans for the Argentinian youngster.