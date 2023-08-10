Frosinone’s pursuit of strengthening their squad has led them to consider yet another Juventus young talent, showcasing their determination to bolster their team.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation linking Frosinone with a potential move for Matias Soule, prompting their director to travel to Turin for negotiations regarding a loan deal for the Argentine player.

Engaging Juventus in discussions to secure one of their prized young prospects has proven challenging, but Frosinone is undeterred and is now eyeing another potential addition.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Frosinone is expressing interest in Enzo Barrenechea, who made his senior debut for Juventus last season. Demonstrating commendable performances during his appearances for the Bianconeri senior team, Barrenechea has caught the attention of observers.

Given Juventus’ eagerness to facilitate his development, Frosinone is considering the prospect of adding him to their squad, offering him more opportunities for regular playing time than he currently enjoys.

Frosinone recognises that numerous offers for Barrenechea’s services are likely to emerge, given his promise and potential. However, their commitment to securing the young midfielder remains steadfast, as they persistently work to secure his transfer.

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea did well for our team in the few games he played for the club last season and a loan move to a team that he would play often is something we should consider.

But it must be to a team that will guarantee that he would get more than enough game time.