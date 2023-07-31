Frosinone is expressing interest in acquiring midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia as his future at Juventus remains uncertain. The young midfielder is part of a talented group of emerging players in Juve’s squad, but with several other impressive young midfielders in the team, it becomes crucial for him to secure sufficient playing time to further develop his potential at the Allianz Stadium.

Given the competition for playing time at Juventus, the best course of action for Caviglia’s development is a loan move away from Turin. Last season, he was loaned to Salernitana, and now several clubs are interested in securing his services.

Calciomercato reports that Frosinone is among the interested clubs keen to take Caviglia on loan for the upcoming season. Frosinone has expressed a desire to have him in their squad as they believe he will get more opportunities to play football there, which aligns with Juve’s goal of ensuring his continued growth and progress as a player.

Both clubs are likely to work towards finding an agreement that benefits Caviglia’s development while providing Frosinone with a promising addition to their squad for the remainder of the season.

Juve FC Says

Nicolussi Caviglia is one player who has huge potential and will do well on our books in the future.

However, he has to leave to get more than enough game time before he develops into the seasoned professional that we need.

As long as Frosinone will guarantee him maximum game time, they are the best place for him to move to in this transfer window.