There have been suggestions in the media that Juventus might be compelled to recall Matias Soule in January as the young player impresses while on loan at Frosinone.

Juventus loaned him to the newly promoted side during the last transfer window so he could get more playing time this season.

This decision has proven to be an excellent one, as he has become a regular at Frosinone, and his performances have captured the attention of the Italian national team manager.

Juve has been closely monitoring his progress and is pleased with how the Argentine youth international is developing in the Italian top flight.

The Old Lady is currently facing a midfield crisis after losing Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, and they would benefit from having Soule back for the second half of the season.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that this is unlikely because Frosinone is not willing to approve any move for him.

They believe that the attacker will be crucial for their survival bid this season and intend to retain him until the campaign concludes.

Juve FC Says

Soule will be a good option for us if he returns in January, but there is no guarantee that the youngster will get game time at the Allianz Stadium, so we are probably better off allowing him to finish his season at Frosinone.