Frosinone sporting director, Guido Angelozzi, has provided insights into their relationship with Juventus, expressing his expectation that Matias Soule and other Bianconeri youngsters on loan at the club will remain until the end of the season.

Juventus has entrusted Frosinone with the development of their young talents, sending three players on loan to the club at the beginning of this season. All three players have played pivotal roles for the newly promoted club, earning praise from Juventus for their performances.

Soule, in particular, has had an impressive season, catching the eye of Juventus, who might be considering bringing him back to the Allianz Stadium in the upcoming transfer window. With the need for new midfielders, Soule could potentially serve as a valuable creative player for the second half of the season.

However, Angelozzi believes that Juventus trusts Frosinone enough to allow Soule and the other loaned players to stay at the club until the end of the season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I knew Soulé from Juve’s second team, I went to see Juventus A-Juventus B and I immediately thought that Di Francesco would like him, a left-footed player who comes in the middle of the pitch and had certain characteristics. When I asked Juventus they told us they couldn’t give him to us , because there were requests and they were negotiating to sell him, but then meeting Giuntoli in the stands he said to me ‘why don’t you take Barrenechea too?’ So we made a package, also with Kaio Jorge.

“I was good because I was afraid that Soulè wouldn’t come alone, so I convinced Barrenechea first, knowing that they were very good friends. Also Di Francesco also wanted that type of midfielder. Soulé lo many wanted, Spanish, Dutch and he is still very followed, but Juve has told us at least until today that they are very happy with the path that both he and Barrenchea and Kaio Jorge are taking, so I am convinced that they will stay until June , then we’ll see in June.”

Juve FC Says

We have enjoyed watching Soule and our other loanees at Frosinone do a good job so far.

We should allow them to finish the season so they will not lose momentum in their development.