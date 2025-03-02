The future of Juventus defender Federico Gatti is no longer as secured as initially thought, especially amidst a stern rapport with Thiago Motta.

The Rivoli native has only been at the club since 2022, but is already considered a locker room leader. At the start of the season, he was the exclusive owner of the captain’s armband, which feels like a distant memory at this stage.

Since then, the armband switched hands repeatedly before resting on Manuel Locatelli’s arm. The latter was appointed new club captain following Danilo’s controversial exit.

But even when the Sassuolo native is out of the lineup, Motta is now opting for different skippers, shunning Gatti for the likes of Weston McKennie, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Over the past few months, the defender was heavily expected to earn himself a new and improved contract. However, the signatures have yet to arrive, thus raising concerns over the player’s future at the club.

According to IlBianconero, the contract renewal has now been put on ice, especially with the club prioritising Champions League qualification above all other matters which have been delayed for more suitable timings.

With his current deal running until June 2028, Gatti’s contract extension might not be an urgent topic. Nevertheless, this postponement could be a concerning indicator over a future that is no longer as certain as it once was.

As the source explains, the Italy international is no longer a favourite at Motta’s court, even though the injury crisis has been forcing him to play non-stop. While the two men continue to maintain a working relationship, the early-season embraces have now been replaced by professional handshakes.

The report notes that Motta could have the final say on the matter in the summer, but that is of course if he were to be confirmed in his role, which is no longer a forgone conclusion.

On the other hand, if a new manager were to arrive, then Gatti’s fate would hinge on how much he’d fit within the new tactical system.