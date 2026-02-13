Lois Openda moved to Juventus in the summer after the Bianconeri were unable to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to the club. The attacker had been in impressive form at RB Leipzig and had attracted interest from several of Europe’s leading sides. Ultimately, Juventus won the race for his signature, with the player keen to make the switch to the Allianz Stadium and test himself at the highest level.

Expectations were naturally high following his arrival. Juventus have continued to work diligently to develop as a cohesive unit and had anticipated that Openda would play a significant role in elevating their attacking output. While he has demonstrated glimpses of his quality, he has struggled to deliver the level of consistency required at a club with such demanding standards.

Expectations Versus Reality

The Old Lady possesses several accomplished players within the current squad and has made steady progress in several areas. Openda was expected to enhance the team’s attacking threat and contribute decisively in key moments. However, he has not yet managed to establish himself as a transformative figure within the side.

Despite this, circumstances may limit Juventus’ flexibility regarding his future. The club’s planning must now take into account previously agreed contractual terms, which could have significant implications.

Contractual Obligation and Future Plans

According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri agreed to an obligation to sign Openda permanently once certain conditions were met. As reported by the same source, those conditions have now been satisfied, meaning Juventus could be required to retain him regardless of their sporting assessment.

Should the permanent transfer be finalised, Juventus are reportedly considering sending him out on loan. Such a move would allow the player to gain regular playing time elsewhere, while enabling the club to reassess his suitability for their long-term objectives.