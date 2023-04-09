Despite his clinical displays for Serbia during the last international break, Dusan Vlahovic remains a shade of his former self at Juventus.

The 23-year-old is still struggling for service, form and goals, and his latest outing against Lazio at the Olimpico Stadium confirmed his negative run.

The former Fiorentina man lasted 60 minutes on the pitch and eventually left his place on the pitch for Arkadiusz Milik. He also sustained a knock during the match after tripping over Danilo Cataldi’s foot.

According to Calciomercato, Vlahovic took his frustration on social media, deleting his Instagram account.

As the source explains, the Serbian had been very active on this particular social media platform, sharing posts, stories and messages with his two million followers.

Juve FC say

Amidst a barren period, a striker needs serenity first and foremost. But in the age of social media, escaping from the limelight has become almost impossible.

Therefore, deleting his Instagram account might be a wise decision on the player’s part rather than a swift angry reaction to last night’s defeat.

At the moment, Vlahovic needs to fully focus on the pitch and stay away from the inevitable negative vibes and disencouraging comments that he receives on social media.