Frustrated Paredes argues with Allegri in locker room and skips Easter lunch

Despite being hailed as the missing piece in the middle of the park upon his arrival, Leandro Paredes’ campaign at Juventus has been an utter disaster.

The 2022 World Cup winner hasn’t delivered the type of performances that fans and observers were expecting. Instead, he has been reduced to a mere benchwarmer, serving as a backup for Manuel Locatelli. Even the young and inexperienced Enzo Barrenechea has recently eclipsed him.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the tension that has been brewing for months has finally exploded on Monday, when Paredes and Max Allegri were embroiled in a heated argument.

The club held an open training session with around 300 fans in attendance at Contanissa. So while the altercation didn’t take place in front of the crowd, the Argentine lashed out in the locker room after the session.

The report adds that the midfielder had already appeared nervous in training, as proven by his rash challenge on Wojciech Szczesny.

Following the argument with his manager, Paredes stormed out of Continassa, thus missing the team’s Easter lunch which involved all players along with their families, almost ruining the whole day.

Juve FC say

Paredes has always been a hothead, and at the moment, the writing is on the wall; he will return to Paris Saint-Germain once his loan stint expires at the end of the season, as Juventus have absolutely no reason to maintain his services.

Moreover, if he continues to cause havoc, the club may have to consider freezing him out of the squad.