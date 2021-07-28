Frustrated Santos now ready to accept Juventus’ offer for Kaio Jorge

Kaio Jorge is the latest talent from Brazil that is turning heads around Europe and Juventus is keen to sign him.

They are facing tough competition from AC Milan and Benfica, but they have reportedly moved to secure a pre-contract agreement with the teenager for him to join them for free next year.

His current deal expires in December and he has informed Santos that he won’t sign an extension.

He also wants them to accept an offer for him now so he won’t leave them for free.

They have reportedly been negotiating with Milan and Benfica and Santos wanted to accept the proposal from the Portuguese club who are willing to offer them €5m plus a player, while Milan is ready to bid €3m, according to Goal Brazil via Football Italia.

However, Juventus moved in front of both clubs and informed Santos that they were in pre-contract talks with the attacker.

Informing his club that they had already gotten him to sign the pre-contract agreement has forced the hand of Santos.

The report claims that they are now ready to negotiate with Juventus so they can make a small fee from his sale.

Juventus is reportedly offering them around €1m to €2m for his services.