”Frustrating couple of years for me” – Ramsey admits personal struggles

When Arsenal and Manchester United battled out for the services of 17-year-old talent from Cardiff City, great things were expected from the Welsh teenager.

The Gunners eventually won the race, and Aaron Ramsey became a fan favorite at the Emirates for years to come.

Nonetheless, recurring injuries – including a terrifying leg break against Stoke City in February 2010 – plagued his development.

Although he ended his Arsenal stint with an impressive 65 goals and 65 assists , the midfielder never truly reached greatness.

Ramsey completed a free transfer to Juventus in the summer of 2019, but his time in Turin has been disappointing to say the least.

The Wales international has so far took part in 65 matches for the Old Lady in all competitions, scoring only 6 goals and providing 6 assists.

In fact, the player himself is the first to admit his frustration at his current state.

“It’s been a pretty frustrating couple of years for me, picking up little injuries and not being able to get back to full fitness,” he told Four Four Two as translated by Football Italia.

“It’s been a strange time in general, which hasn’t helped – arriving at Juventus with an injury, trying to get my fitness back, then you’re hit by a pandemic and we had to start again.

“It’s been difficult to get any consistency going, and that’s had an effect on me playing for Wales.”

Nonetheless, the 30-year-old is refusing to give up, as he hopes to turn things around for the better.

“I’m very proud to play for Wales and want to play for them as much as I can,” Ramsey continued. “But it’s been limited in the last few years.

“The aim is to get back into decent shape and show what I’m capable of again.

“I still feel like I have many years ahead of me, and it’s just about getting my body back into a decent place where it can perform regularly again. I’m confident that I can do that.”