Frustrating Juventus player to be tried in a new position

Adrien Rabiot is one of the more mysterious players in the current Juventus squad.

The Frenchman hardly impresses when he plays for the Bianconeri, but he keeps getting minutes from Max Allegri.

The gaffer has struggled to get fine performances from all his midfielders in this campaign, but he still keeps playing Rabiot.

Il Bianconeri reports Allegri is now looking to change the position of the former PSG man.

Rabiot has been playing on the left-wing or on the left side of the midfield so far, but that could change soon.

In a bid to get him back to form, the report says Allegri will move him more to the centre.

He has thrived in that position with the French national team and could now get the chance to play there at club level.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot’s impressive fitness record makes him one of the most important players at Juve.

However, his performance has been poor, and the club needs to find a way to get him performing much better and soon.

New midfielders will likely move to the club in the summer and Rabiot knows he could be shipped out if he doesn’t deliver in the second half of this season.