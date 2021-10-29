Frustration growing with inconsistent referee and VAR decisions in Serie A

This is a tough time to be a referee in Serie A as clubs are growing ever more frustrated with the inconsistency of decisions on the field.

Juventus and several other clubs have been involved in controversial moments in the past few weeks and Football Italia says tension is building in Italy over refereeing decisions in matches.

We have recently witnessed several managers being sent off from matches because of frustrations and the report says there have been discussions on sports shows whether managers should be allowed to contest a VAR decision per game.

Juventus has hardly been at the receiving end of most of the controversial decisions, but the penalty awarded to them against Inter Milan is one of the contentious decisions in the past weeks.

José Mourinho, Luciano Spalletti, Gian Piero Gasperini and Simone Inzaghi have all been sent off in matches recently and that trend could continue if nothing is done to change things.

The introduction of VAR was expected to help the referees make better decisions, but even the technology has been delivering an inconsistent verdict.

While this could be down to the referee’s and VAR’s interpretation, it also makes more people think the technology might not be as useful as we think.