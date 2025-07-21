Fulham have reportedly entered the fray for Juventus winger Nicolas Gonzalez who might be on his way out of Turin.

The 27-year-old was one of the club’s main acquisitions from last summer. He joined the Bianconeri on loan with an obligation to buy from Fiorentina which has now been triggered, costing the club at least €38 million.

While the Argentinian wasn’t as disappointing as some of Cristiano Giuntoli’s other signings, like Teun Koopmeiners or Douglas Luiz, he still fell way off the mark, failing to produce the goods on a consistent basis.

Therefore, Juventus would be open to selling Gonzalez for the right offer, which could be in the region of €30 million, as they wish to avoid recording a capital loss.

Juventus willing to part ways with Gonzalez this summer

As reported recently, the former Fiorentina man has several suitors in Serie A, including Inter, albeit they only consider him an alternative to Ademola Lookman, and Atalanta, who might need attacking reinforcement if they were to part ways with the versatile Nigerian forward.

But according to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato (via JuventusNews24), Gonzalez has also attracted interest from the Premier League, as Fulham are considering making a move for the winger.

The Bianconeri would certainly be delighted to watch a tug-of-war unfold, as it would only drive the price up. They also need to make some room for the expected arrivals of Francisco Conceicao and Jadon Sancho.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Why Nico Gonzalez could thrive at Fulham

The Argentina international can play either as an attacking midfielder or a wingback in Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 formation, but neither seems to be his ideal role.

Nico is arguably at his best when playing as an inverted right winger in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 formation, which happens to be the playing system implemented by Fulham boss Marco Silva at Craven Cottage.