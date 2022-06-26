Luca Pellegrini could continue his career in the Premier League as Fulham pursues their interest in his signature.

The left-back is facing an important summer which will probably see him leave Juventus.

He was the club’s second choice behind Alex Sandro in the last campaign, and he impressed several suitors.

Reports have linked the likes of Lazio and Monza with a move for him in this transfer window, but his destiny seems to be abroad.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims the 23-year-old is the subject of interest from newly-promoted Premier League club, Fulham.

The Cottagers have been targeting some of the finest players around the continent, and they want to add him to their squad.

The report claims he is excited about the opportunity and will move to England if he is allowed.

Max Allegri will not stop him and has already signed off on the deal, with Juve hoping to make at least 10m euros.

Juve FC Says

A move abroad will help to make Pellegrini a stronger player, and he should not miss this chance.

Italian players rarely accept offers to go abroad, but it is an experience that is usually beneficial to the player.