Luca Pellegrini has become an important transfer target for Premier League club Fulham.

The left-back is the second choice at Juventus behind Alex Sandro, and he could take over from the Brazilian.

However, Juve is reportedly looking for another player in that position, which has opened the door for him to leave.

Newly-promoted Fulham like his profile, and they want to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

He is also excited about the prospect of playing in the Premier League, and that should make the move smooth.

Tuttojuve says the Englishmen are keen on his signature, however, Juve has asked them to pay 12m euros.

They haven’t met that amount and are offering less than 10m euros.

Juve FC Says

Fulham should know by now that Juve is not a selling club, and we would do just fine if we keep him on our team.

However, because he would play less often, should he remain at the Allianz Stadium, it would be smart for us to sell him.

There is still a long way to go before the transfer window closes. Hopefully, both clubs will find an agreement over his sale and finalise it before then.