Juventus’ defensive woes have taken a turn for the worse, as Lloyd Kelly picked up an injury during Sunday’s contest against Monza.
The Bianconeri secured a 2-0 victory over the team residing at the very bottom of the Serie A table, but with major repercussions.
First of all, Kenan Yildiz lost his temper in the final minutes of the first half. He was caught elbowing Alessandro Bianco to the face, which earned him a straight red card.
The Turkish teenager is expected to receive a ban that will keep him out of action for at least two weekends, so he’ll skip the crucial contests against direct Champions League rivals Bologna and Lazio.
And if losing one of his most influential players up front wasn’t enough, Igor Tudor will also have to do without Kelly at the back.
The club’s official website has now confirmed that the Englishman has picked up a muscle injury during Sunday’s contest, which warranted a check-up on Monday morning.
“Lloyd Kelly, having reported a muscle problem in his right thigh at the end of last night’s game against Monza, underwent diagnostic tests this morning at J|Medical, which revealed a low-grade hamstring injury,” reads the official note.
“New examinations will be repeated in about 10 days’ time in order to define the exact recovery time.”
Therefore, Kelly will remain out of action for ten days at the very least. So he will miss next weekend’s clash against Bologna, and he’s unlikely to fully recover for the Lazio contest.
With Federico Gatti yet to return to action and Gleison Bremer out with ACL injury since October, Tudor has been left with only two centre-backs at his disposal (Kalulu and Veiga), so he will have to improvise a new solution if he intends to keep his 3-4-2-1 system.
