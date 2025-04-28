Juventus’ defensive woes have taken a turn for the worse, as Lloyd Kelly picked up an injury during Sunday’s contest against Monza.

The Bianconeri secured a 2-0 victory over the team residing at the very bottom of the Serie A table, but with major repercussions.

First of all, Kenan Yildiz lost his temper in the final minutes of the first half. He was caught elbowing Alessandro Bianco to the face, which earned him a straight red card.

The Turkish teenager is expected to receive a ban that will keep him out of action for at least two weekends, so he’ll skip the crucial contests against direct Champions League rivals Bologna and Lazio.

And if losing one of his most influential players up front wasn’t enough, Igor Tudor will also have to do without Kelly at the back.

The club’s official website has now confirmed that the Englishman has picked up a muscle injury during Sunday’s contest, which warranted a check-up on Monday morning.