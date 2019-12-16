Full Guide on Football Betting: Basics, Tips, and Advice

Why do people love betting on football? It’s simple, betting is fun, and it also allows you to turn a profit. However, beginners should avoid rushing off to placing wagers without fully understanding what’s involved. While betting on soccer can be simple, every mistake will cost you money. As such, you must approach football betting in the right way if you plan to make a profit.

This football betting guide will help get a solid foundation in football betting, giving you all the basics, tips, and helpful advice to give you an edge over the bookies.

Learn The Basics

As professional punters will tell you, learning the basics is the most crucial first step that every beginner needs to take. Learning the basics may not improve your overall profit immediately, but it pays to know what you’re doing. Fortunately, we’ve got all the essential sports betting basics right here:

Basic Soccer Wagers

The biggest advantage of soccer betting is the wide variety of markets available. Its not a must to understand all of them at the beginning, though you need to learn the most common markets. These includes:

Moneyline/ Win-Draw-Win

Also known as three-way betting, this market involves predicting whether the home team or away team will win the match. You can even predict whether a game will end in a draw. For instance, if you chose to bet on Serie A games at Betway when Juventus is playing against Fiorentina, you can select 1 for the home team to win or 2 for the away team to win. You can also choose X if you think the game will end in a draw.

Over/ Under (Total Goals)

This market is among the most popular for people who like betting on the total number of goals. It involves predicting whether a game will end with goals over or under a specific number. For instance, if you predict the above will game will end with over 2.5 goals, then you’ll win the bet if the total number of goals reach three.

Best Tournaments To Bet On

While betting on betway, you’re free to wager on any games in all major football leagues and tournaments worldwide. However, it pays to only concentrate on the markets you know best, as you continue learning facts about other markets.

Top Football Betting Tips & Advice

Set a budget and have a staking plan

Regardless of the amount of money you can afford to lose, you need to have a budget of the amount of money you’re willing to lose. That will allow you to have an easy time budgeting the amount of money to spend on each bet, ensuring you don’t run through your entire bankroll within minutes. You can set a weekly staking budget, monthly or annual.

Be Selective

While all matches can offer you a good profit, you must be selective when choosing the teams to bet on. That’s why it’s advisable to bet only on outcomes with the most value. You’ll also need to be selective when choosing the amount to wager on each line.

Bet with a sober mind

Getting emotional when betting on soccer is quite normal for most football enthusiasts. However, that’s the easiest way to lose money. As such, you must avoid betting based on emotions or under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.