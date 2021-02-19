Full injury update as young pair set for extended run in the first-team

Juventus are set to rely on Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral for the rest of February after injuries to both Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci,

The Old Lady are without first-team defenders once again, a problem that has held back the club since the season began.

De Ligt started the campaign with a long-term injury, and Chiellini and Leo both took turns to be sidelined, while Merih Demiral has also suffered on occasion also.

Danilo has filled in as our second centre-back when called upon, and done himself proud away from his favoured wide role, but the team’s lack of continuity is continually a struggle.

The experienced pair are now expected to miss the remainder of February with issues, but Andrea Pirlo will hope to have them as options when we look to play host to Porto in Turin in a fortnight.

There is good news on Arthur’s return also. The Brazilian will hopefully prove fit to return as early as next week when we play host to Spezia on Tuesday. TuttoSport insists that he should definitely be able to make his return in time for Lazio, just ahead of our clash with Porto.

Alvaro Morata and Rodrigo Bentancur are being monitored also, but are expected to make their returns as early as Monday, when we take on Crotone at the Allianz Stadium.

Patrick