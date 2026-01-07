Luciano Spalletti has been Juventus’ manager for just over two months, yet he already has the team playing clearly in line with his ideas. Before he arrived in Turin, two managers struggled to restore consistency quickly, and many felt that meaningful change would inevitably require time and patience.

When the Bianconeri dismissed Igor Tudor, the decision was widely questioned. It was seen by some as further evidence that the club was not prepared to invest in a long-term project. However, Spalletti has challenged that perception by implementing his philosophy in a remarkably short period. Within weeks, Juventus have begun to display a recognisable style, and there is a growing sense that the team is moving firmly in the right direction.

Clear identity under Spalletti

Juventus is now focused on ensuring that the squad remains physically and mentally sharp to sustain their recent performances until the end of the season. The players appear more confident in possession and more assured in their roles, which has translated into improved control during matches.

That progress was evident in their recent game against Sassuolo. Juventus dominated proceedings, managed the tempo effectively, and demonstrated that they are capable of beating any opponent when they impose their game plan. The men in black and white secured an impressive victory, reinforcing belief in the direction the team is heading.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Praise highlights tactical progress

Former defender Fulvio Collovati was particularly encouraged by what he saw in that performance. Speaking according to Tuttojuve, he offered a detailed assessment of how Juventus are evolving under Spalletti. He said, “What we saw against Sassuolo, even if we had already glimpsed something of it in the first half against Lecce, is the most Spalletti-esque Juve we could see, a Juve that plays vertically, keeps possession, plays vertically, has a very clear identity, a Juve that has personality, even with players who are perhaps less credible, but have a lot of personality, and above all they play build-up play and play in depth, because they create a lot, because it’s true that they scored three goals, but they also had three or four other chances.”