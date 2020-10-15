Further blow to Juventus as second first-team star tests positive for Covid-19

Weston McKennie is the latest player to test positive for Covid-19 this week, joining Cristiano Ronaldo on the sidelines.

The Portuguese jetted into Turin on a private air ambulance, causing quite a stir with some believing protocols were broken to allow the superstar to return to Italy.

RT states that he requested permission to return to his club, and that the authorities in Portugal insist that no quarantine rules have been breached.

McKennie however has since tested positive however, with him becoming the third member of their team to suffer a positive test, with coach Lamberto Zauli the other.

Juve will now undergo a quarantine which will should stop the entire team from mixing with the outside world, while allowing those who have passed as negative to continue to train and play as stated on their official website.

“In compliance with the regulations and the protocol, the team entered into fiduciary isolation this evening,” Juventus stated on Wednesday. “This procedure will allow all persons negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group.”

The players will be trusted to adhere to these regulations, whilst not enforcing their will on the players, but any members found out to be going against the rules will likely find themselves punished.

Juventus will be hoping to have both players back with the squad before the Champions League group stage opener against Dynamo Kiev next week, but they won’t be expected to be available against Crotone come Saturday.

