Further setbacks for Dybala as Argentine works to return

Paulo Dybala has had a season to forget for Juventus, having missed large sections with injury, with the Coronavirus, and with little match action to find form.

The Argentine is also currently trying to carve out terms over a new contract, which aren’t likely to be helped by his inability to participate throughout the current campaign.

With just over a season remaining on his current terms, you would hope that an agreement can be made before the summer, but the club could well have their own issues.

It remains to be seen if La Joya will be able to put his fitness issues behind him this term, having struggled to fully recover after suffering with Covid, and Andrea Pirlo will have become accustomed to playing without him.

Dybala was named in the squad to face Porto last week, but didn’t enter the field, with his last appearance coming against Sassuolo on January 10.

Pirlo has since had to admit that he doesn’t have an idea on when the Argentine will be able to return, with the expectation that he should have been made available weeks ago.

TuttoSport reminds us that Paulo was initially expected back before the end of January, but the latest setback is a return of pain when in the cold, which is now a big worry.

Juventus have dealt with his absence using cover in the shape of Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata, but even the latter has struggled to remain at 100% of late also.

Could Dybala’s struggles this season pose an end to his time with the Old Lady?

Patrick