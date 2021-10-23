Future in Doubt – Morata will have to earn his spot at Juventus for next season

Even though he enjoys playing for Juventus, it seems that Alvaro Morata is simply not destined to settle for too long in one place.

The striker initially arrived to Turin in 2014, but following an impressive two-year stint, Real Madrid decided to exercise their buy-back option.

Following underwhelming spells at Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, the Spaniard was ecstatic to complete a return to Juventus in the summer of 2020.

The club has thus far paid 20 million euros to have Morata on loan for last season and the current one. However, the Old Lady would have to splash an extra 35 millions to sign him permanently.

Amidst the current financial crisis, this figure is considered a hefty one for the 29-year-old (who is celebrating his birthday on Saturday).

According to Calciomercato, the Spain international has until the end of the season to convince the management, and he’ll need to start bagging goals more constantly. The clash against Inter on Sunday will be one of the many tests to come.

Juve FC say

As Juventus fans, we absolutely love Morata for his dedication to the cause. However, the team lacks a goal-scoring machine following the departure of Ronaldo.

If the Spaniard is unable to score 25+ goals per season, then the cash would be better reserved for someone else who can – perhaps a younger option like Dusan Vlahovic.