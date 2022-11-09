After cementing himself as one of the main pillars at the club, the writing is on the wall for Danilo.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus will hold talks with the Brazilian in order to extend his contract after the World Cup.

The 31-year-old arrived to Turin in 2019 on the back of an exchange deal with Man City, which saw Joao Cancelo making the switch in the opposite direction.

While he isn’t as technically gifted as the Portuguese fullback, Danilo’s determination and tenacity embodies the club’s traditional fighting spirit.

The former Porto and Real Madrid man currently has a contract that ties him to the Old Lady until 2024.

Juve FC say

Last weekend, the versatile defender sported the captain’s armband in the absence of Leonardo Bonucci, even though Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro are supposedly ahead of him in the pecking order.

The duo have been at the club since 2015, while Danilo only joined in 2019.

Nonetheless, it’s becoming plainly obvious that the former Man City man is more fitting for the role, and it seems that sooner or later, he will become the first captain at Juventus.

Sandro and Cuadrado could be on their way out of the club anyway, while Bonucci’s future remains anything but certain.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to extend Danilo’s contract, but the club should, at the same time, avoid offering him a lengthy deal, since he’s already in his thirties, and his physical condition could suddenly deteriorate (see Khedira, Sandro…).