Future of Juventus target will be revealed in two weeks

Some days ago we talked about Real Madrid’s interest in Dominik Szoboszlai, the Hungarian wonderkid playing for Red Bull Salzburg who caught the eye of Juventus last summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder’s future, according to The Athletic, will be decided in the coming weeks, as his 25 million euros buyout clause has to be paid by the end of this month.

The player has to inform the club by the 15th of December about his intention to leave Salzburg, and the teams which are interested in him have 15 more days to pay the release clause.

After Erling Braut Haaland’s departure, Szoboszlai has become the leader and the most valuable player of Salzburg, he might want to stay in Austria until June if his team manages to qualify for the first knockout round of the Champions League, but the possibility of being transferred for the relatively low fee of 25 million euros is an opportunity which he may not want to miss.

If Juventus is really interested in Szoboszlai, this is the right moment to try to land him. Otherwise, if the clause expires, the Bianconeri will be cut off from the race to land the player, as certain clubs like Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City will be able to offer far more money than Juventus to acquire the Hungarian starlet.