FIGC president, Gabriele Gravina, says he would offer Giorgio Chiellini the chance to work with him after Italy faces Argentina in the summer.

The defender is leaving Juventus, and that match will probably be his last game for the Italian national team.

No one knows the next step in his career, and he might decide to continue playing, but if he is retiring, Gravina believes the 37-year-old has a lot of experience, and he wants to work alongside the defender.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “And as soon as the match against Argentina is over, I will ask him to come and work with me.

“Because Giorgio is destined to become one of the most enlightened managers in Italian football: he is serious, prepared , he knows in detail human and economic dynamics. Whoever takes him to work with him, achieves a great deal and in fact I would take it immediately.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of the best defenders of his generation, and he has played under several fine managers.

With these experiences, he should be one of the most knowledgeable coaches in the world if he decides to be one.

If he also takes up another non-playing role within a club, he has the tools to become a success.

Juve will probably open its doors for him to stay on a non-playing basis, but he has to decide on his next step first before the club makes that decision.