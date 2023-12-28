Former Fiorentina star Gaetano D’Agostino believes that Arthur Melo’s move to La Viola was perfect for both the player and the club. The Brazilian midfielder has faced challenges since leaving Barcelona for Juventus, experiencing struggles with injuries and poor form.

Juve loaned Arthur to Fiorentina last summer, providing him with more playing time to regain form and maintain his market value. The decision has proven beneficial, with Arthur performing well and showcasing improved performances.

With talks already circulating about a potential permanent transfer to Fiorentina, D’Agostino believes that the synergy between Arthur and Fiorentina makes it an ideal match, suggesting that the move has been positive for both the player and the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He was needed by Fiorentina and he himself needed a team like Fiorentina. He improved a lot during the ban phase, he covers a lot of kilometres. He is doing a championship of the highest level. Even when he takes over he shows you that he is indispensable. He was good at identifying immediately.

“Many think that he is passing through, but Fiorentina is one of the most important clubs in Italy. There are players who have need time and who need the right coach to make them perform. Then there are also strong players who have flexions like Arthur. Now that’s not what the Brazilian is doing, he’s back to being the real Arthur . Just look at Lobotka too without Spalletti. With Amrabat it would have been the perfect couple.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur’s time at Fiorentina has been very successful and it is difficult to see why he should not remain with them.

However, La Viola may need help from us to subsidise his salary before such a move can happen.