Gaetano D’Agostino urges Juventus not to overpay to keep Rabiot

March 23, 2023 - 1:30 pm

Ex-Udinese midfielder Gaetano D’Agostino has commented on the future of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and urged the club not to offer him too much money to stay.

Rabiot has been in top form this season, making him one player Juventus needs to keep.

The club has allowed him to enter the last year of his current deal with them, a decision they seem to regret at the moment.

The Frenchman has had a superb season, but several clubs want to take advantage of his contract situation to land him.

Juve is desperate to avoid that happening and recent reports suggest the black and whites will offer him a huge pay rise to stay.

However, D’Agostino does not agree to that and says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think Rabiot should not be reconfirmed at these figures.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of our best players this term and the midfielder will be in demand in the summer, so we will struggle to keep him in Turin.

However, because he is enjoying life on the pitch at the club, that could influence his decision to remain and we need to take advantage of that to find an agreement sooner than later.

When the season ends, it becomes harder because he now has time to listen to other proposals.

