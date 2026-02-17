Juventus will take on Galatasaray in the Champions League playoff tonight, with the Bianconeri determined to secure a positive result from the fixture. The men in black and white had aimed to finish in the top eight of the UCL standings, but they fell short of that objective and were forced to settle for a playoff place.

As a result, Juventus must overcome the Turkish side across two legs to progress further in the competition. Galatasaray, however, will be equally motivated and is unlikely to make the task straightforward.

A demanding European challenge

Galatasaray currently lead their domestic league standings and boasts several of the finest players outside Europe’s top four leagues within their squad. Their strength in depth and attacking quality make them formidable opponents, particularly over two leg,s where consistency and composure are crucial.

Juventus have enjoyed a solid run of form in recent weeks, yet the Champions League playoff presents a different level of challenge compared with most of the competitions they have contested in recent months. The intensity and tactical demands of European knockout football often expose even minor weaknesses.

Gala possesses numerous dangerous players and will approach the encounter with considerable confidence, aware that they have the quality required to secure a result. The Old Lady cannot afford to underestimate their opponents, especially with Luciano Spalletti expecting a stern examination as the European campaign progresses. Careful game management and defensive discipline will be essential if Juventus are to gain an advantage across the two matches.

Okan Buruk outlines Galatasaray’s ambition

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has addressed the upcoming match, as reported by Calciomercato, outlining both respect for Juventus and belief in his team’s opportunity.

He said, “At the start of the season, our goal was to finish in the top eight and reach the Champions League round of 16 directly. Doing so through the playoffs is a major opportunity for us. We know how strong Juventus is: they’re going through a difficult period and have been a bit unlucky lately; they played a match two days ago. We have a tough match ahead of us. We want to win at home and gain an advantage; we need to put in a solid performance over the two games. We hope to secure a victory tomorrow to celebrate with our fans.”