Galatasaray hoping to snatch up Juventus veteran

Most Juventus fans are usually left with a bad taste in their mouths when they hear the name “Galatasaray”.

In 2013/14, the Bianconeri were eliminated by the Turkish side from the group stages of the Champions League – who were then led by Roberto Mancini – in some controversial circumstances.

The match was initially abandoned due to the heavy snow, but it was resumed on the next morning.

The snow-ridden pitch rendered the match unplayable, but it continued nonetheless, and Wesley Sneijder’s goal gave the Istanbul club a shocking qualification to the round of 16.

But enough with the cringey history for now.

According to Fotomac (via ilBianconero), Galatasaray have set their sights on a certain Juventus veteran.

The player in question is Juan Cuadrado, who has been the club’s leading assist provider during the current campaign.

Although the Colombian is yet to score a single goal this season, his assist tally in all competitions has reached 15.

The report believes that Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim is a big admirer of the player, and such a transfer would be considered as a “bomb purchase”.

Nonetheless, it must be said that the Bianconeri management would be reluctant to allow their player to leave – at least before finding a suitable replacement.

Originally a winger, Cuadrado has been converted to a right back by Maurizio Sarri last season, and continues to feature in this role with Andrea Pirlo.

The 32-year-old has been in Turin since joining from Chelsea in 2015, and his current contract expires in the summer of 2022.