Galatasaray is open to a loan-to-buy agreement over Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo, six months after his surprising move to Galatasaray in Turkey, could be on the move again as Juventus continues to show interest in the talented Italian star.

Zaniolo is still regarded as one of the finest Italian talents in the game, and he has been working to rebuild his career outside of his home country.

Although Zaniolo has a release clause in his contract with Galatasaray, the Turkish club is reportedly willing to make it even more convenient for him to depart.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Galatasaray is open to allowing Zaniolo to leave on loan with an option to buy. This proposition provides an opportunity for Juventus and other potential suitors to add him to their squad without taking any immediate financial risks, giving them the chance to evaluate his performance before making a permanent decision.

This arrangement could potentially facilitate Zaniolo’s return to Serie A, with Juventus being among the interested parties in acquiring his services.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a fine talent and his experience away from the Italian top flight will help him develop even further.

At Juve, he would compete for European titles, so playing for a club outside the country will prepare him to do well if he returns.

However, he probably needs to spend a full season there and prove his worth before we can bring him back.

For now, we should focus on other players who are already thriving at their present clubs.